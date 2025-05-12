The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Sean P. Duffy has unveiled a plan to build a brand new, state-of-the-art air traffic control system, according to a press release on May 8. By replacing the current, antiquated system, the FAA will enhance safety in the sky, reduce delays, and unlock the future of air travel. This plan also ensures hard-working air traffic controllers have a system they can rely on and one they deserve.

“Under President Trump, America is building again. Today we are seizing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a brand new, state-of-the-art air traffic control system,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “Decades of neglect have left us with an outdated system that is showing its age. Building this new system is an economic and national security necessity, and the time to fix it is now. The unprecedented coalition of support we’ve assembled – from labor to industry – is indicative of just how important it is to this administration to get done what no one else could. The American people are counting on us, and we won’t let them down.”

Brand New Air Traffic Control System

The plan addresses critical safety needs to deliver Americans a state-of-the-art air traffic control system. The FAA will replace core infrastructure including radar, software, hardware and telecommunications networks to manage modern travel. We have a system that is built for the past, we are proposing a system built for the future. The agency will equip facilities with better technology to reduce outages, improve efficiency, and reinforce safety.

The plan is comprised of four infrastructure components:

Communications Surveillance Automation Facilities

Critical actions include:

Replacing antiquated telecommunications: with new fiber, wireless and satellite technologies at over 4,600 sites, 25,000 new radios and 475 new voice switches.

Replacing 618 radars which have gone past their life cycle.

Addressing runway safety by increasing the number of airports with Surface Awareness Initiative (SAI) to 200.

Building six new air traffic control centers for the first time since the 1960s and replacing towers and TRACONs.

Installing new modern hardware and software for all air traffic facilities to create a common platform system throughout towers, TRACONs and centers.

Addressing the challenges that face Alaska by adding 174 new weather stations.

The original announcement can be found here.