The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on July 8, 2025, that passengers are no longer required to remove their shoes at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints. This change ends a nearly two-decade-old policy implemented in response to the 2001 attempted bombing by Richard Reid, known as the “shoe bomber.”

The Incident That Sparked the Policy

On December 22, 2001, Richard Reid attempted to detonate explosives hidden in his shoes aboard American Airlines Flight 63 from Paris to Miami. The explosives, composed of PETN and TATP, failed to ignite due to moisture, and Reid was subdued by passengers and crew. The incident led to the implementation of the “shoes-off” policy in 2006, aiming to prevent similar threats.

Technological Advancements in Detection

The decision to end the mandatory shoe removal is attributed to advancements in security technology. Modern screening equipment, such as millimeter wave scanners and computed tomography (CT) systems, can detect a wide range of threats without requiring passengers to remove their footwear. These technologies provide detailed imaging and automated threat detection, enhancing security while streamlining the screening process.

Balancing Security and Efficiency

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem emphasized that the policy change aims to improve the traveler experience without compromising safety. “Ending the ‘Shoes-Off’ policy is the latest effort DHS is implementing to modernize and enhance traveler experience across our nation’s airports,” Noem stated. The TSA continues to employ a multi-layered security approach, including identity verification and Secure Flight vetting, to maintain robust security standards.

The elimination of the shoe removal requirement is expected to reduce wait times at security checkpoints, contributing to a more efficient and pleasant travel experience for passengers nationwide.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)