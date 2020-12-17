DHS Partners with NYSTEC to Advance Homeland Security Solutions

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) is partnering with the non-profit New York State Technology Enterprise Corporation (NYSTEC) to leverage its extensive public safety network of state and local law enforcement and transit authorities within the Northeast Region of the United States. DHS S&T’s Office of Industry Partnerships has executed a new partnership intermediary agreement (PIA) with NYSTEC. A partnership intermediary (PI) is a state or local government or a nonprofit entity that is owned, funded, chartered or operated in whole or in part by a state or local government. The partnership intermediary assists, counsels, advises, evaluates, or otherwise cooperates with small business firms and educational institutions.

Through the PIA, NYSTEC will focus on the Northeast Region to assist DHS S&T with its technology transfer and commercialization functions by identifying new technologies, conducting industry outreach related to DHS technology portfolios, and providing start-up development support through their IgniteU accelerator.

NYSTEC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit consultancy established in 1996 under New York State law that can provide expert technical assistance to enhance technology initiatives at the state, local, and national level. It has served as a PI for the Air Force Research Laboratory and DHS S&T, supporting S&T’s Transition to Practice Program (TTP) to move cybersecurity related technologies to market.

