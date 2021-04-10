Dominican National Sentenced for Passport Fraud

A Dominican national previously residing in Malden was sentenced April 6 in federal court in Boston for passport fraud.

Jairo Antonio Feliz, 35, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock to six months in prison and three years of supervised release. Feliz will face deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence. In December 2020, Feliz pleaded guilty to two counts of making a false statement in a passport application.

In November 2011, Feliz applied for a U.S. passport at a post office in Lynn using the name and Social Security number of a U.S. citizen. In October 2012, Feliz again applied for a U.S. passport at a post office in Lynn using the name and Social Security number of a different U.S. citizen.

Read more at the Department of Justice

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)