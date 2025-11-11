DOT and FAA Announce Temporary Flight Reduction at 40 Major Airports to Support Airspace Safety During Government Shutdown

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Bryan Bedford have announced measures to support continued safety in the national airspace system, including a temporary 10 percent reduction in flights at 40 of the nation’s busiest airports.

The decision follows reports of strain on air traffic operations as controllers continue to work during the government shutdown.

Under the new order, a phased reduction in flight operations began Friday, November 7, with a 4 percent reduction that will increase to 10 percent by November 14. The FAA will monitor system data and adjust the measures as needed.

Additional steps outlined in the order include:

Prohibiting some visual flight rule (VFR) approaches at facilities with staffing constraints.

Limiting commercial space launches and reentries to between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. local time.

Restricting parachute operations and aerial photography missions near affected facilities.

These measures are based on the FAA’s review of operational and safety data, including reports from pilots and air traffic controllers indicating increased system stress.

Airlines will be required to issue full refunds for canceled flights but are not obligated to cover secondary costs, consistent with existing procedures. The order does not mandate reductions in international flights, and carriers will determine which flights to cancel in order to meet the required reductions.

The FAA stated that decisions to modify these reductions will continue to be guided by safety data.

The 40 affected airports include:

ANC – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport

ATL – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

BOS – Boston Logan International Airport

BWI – Baltimore/Washington International Airport

CLT – Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CVG – Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

DAL – Dallas Love Field

DCA – Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

DEN – Denver International Airport

DFW – Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

DTW – Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

EWR – Newark Liberty International Airport

FLL – Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport

HNL – Honolulu International Airport

HOU – William P. Hobby Airport

IAD – Washington Dulles International Airport

IAH – George Bush Houston Intercontinental Airport

IND – Indianapolis International Airport

JFK – New York John F. Kennedy International Airport

LAS – Las Vegas McCarran International Airport

LAX – Los Angeles International Airport

LGA – New York LaGuardia Airport

MCO – Orlando International Airport

MDW – Chicago Midway International Airport

MEM – Memphis International Airport

MIA – Miami International Airport

MSP – Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport

OAK – Oakland International Airport

ONT – Ontario International Airport

ORD – Chicago O’Hare International Airport

PDX – Portland International Airport

PHL – Philadelphia International Airport

PHX – Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

SAN – San Diego International Airport

SDF – Louisville International Airport

SEA – Seattle–Tacoma International Airport

SFO – San Francisco International Airport

SLC – Salt Lake City International Airport

TEB – Teterboro Airport

TPA – Tampa International Airport

The original announcement can be found here.