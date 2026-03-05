DOT Announces $100M Funding to Enhance Public Transportation in 2026 FIFA World Cup Host Cities

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) is investing $100.3 million into public transit systems within host cities preparing to welcome millions of fans during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The funding will ensure communities can expand transit options to meet increased demand in services around stadiums.

“DOT is doing its part to ensure the United States is ready to host the most spectacular World Cup in history,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “We’re proud to partner with host cities to provide fans with a seamless travel experience that will be part of the memories they cherish from attending these historic games.”

“Thanks to President Trump’s vision, we are entering a new American era of sports and global events,” said Executive Director of the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026 Andrew Giuliani. “This funding is about more than moving fans—it’s about preparing our communities to host the largest sporting event in history and ensuring the world sees America at its best. These investments will help create lasting memories for visitors and residents alike, and reinforce our commitment to safety, hospitality, and operational excellence.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Funding:

Will support planning, capital, and operating expenses supporting matches and other public events held in U.S. host cities.

Will be apportioned by a formula accounting for stadium capacity and number of matches in each host city.

Allows for 100 percent Federal share for these funds.

Requires transit agencies to obligate these funds within one fiscal year of the close of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The original announcement can be found here.