DOT Announces $102.3 Million in Disaster Relief Funding for Transit Agencies Nationwide

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has announced $102.3 million in funding to 17 transit agencies, cities, and planning councils in eight states and territories to help recover from recent natural disasters. The funding, provided through FTA’s Public Transportation Emergency Relief (ER) Program, will help them repair damaged equipment and facilities and recoup costs for evacuation and rescue operations following floods, hurricanes, and tornadoes that occurred in 2017 and 2020-22.

“As climate change accelerates, we are seeing floods, hurricanes, and wildfires that used to be once-in-a-century events coming every few months and causing greater damage to our lives, communities, and infrastructure,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

These awards will be made by FTA:

$1.2 million to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority to repair damage from storms and flooding, as well as preventing falling rock damage;



Nearly $12.8 million to Florida for projects in Collier County, Lee County, Sarasota County, and to the Florida Department of Transportation to support facility repairs and operating emergency services following Hurricane Ian;



Nearly $3.9 million to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to support facility repairs after damaging storms, flooding and landslides in the summer of 2022;



Over $222,000 to the New Orleans Regional Transportation Authority to repair damage from Hurricanes Ida and Zeta;



Nearly $27.7 million to the Bi-State Development Agency of the Missouri-Illinois Metropolitan District to recover from major flooding in St. Louis in 2022;



$25 million to the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority to rehabilitate its 57th Street substation, which was damaged during Hurricane Ida in 2021;



Nearly $31 million to Puerto Rico to repair damage caused by various earthquakes and Hurricane Maria, and;



$618,570 to Texas to help transit agencies, cities and regional planning councils in Austin, Corpus Christi, San Angelo, and North Central Texas for emergency services in the winter storm of 2021.

FTA’s ER Program provides assistance to public transit operators in the aftermath of a declared emergency or major disaster. The program helps states and public transportation systems pay for repairing and replacing equipment and facilities that have suffered serious damage as a result of an emergency; cover the costs of evacuation, rescue operations, and temporary public transportation service and; reestablish, expand, or relocate service before, during or after an emergency.

“Americans cannot stop their lives because a disaster damages their transit systems,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. “We know it is critical to fund recovery efforts for these systems, so they can keep taking Americans to work, to school, to doctors’ appointments, and for all the other important journeys that transit provides.”

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023 (Pub. L. 117-328), signed into law in December 2022, provided the funding for the ER Program’s support for 2017 and 2020-22 declared disasters. This announcement reflects a first round of grants through the ER Program. FTA will continue to accept applications from affected transit agencies and communities for another 90 days.

