DOT Announces Appointments to the Transit Advisory Committee for Safety

As part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) focus on improving the safety of public transportation systems, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has announced the appointment of 24 members to the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Transit Advisory Committee for Safety (TRACS).

“At the Department of Transportation, our top priority is ensuring the safety of every member of the traveling public, including the workforce,” said Secretary Buttigieg. “We look forward to working with the 24 members of TRACS – representing experts from large cities, small towns, academia, non-profits, organized labor, and more – to support the continued safety of public transit across America.”

TRACS’s membership reflects the geographic, size, and issue diversity across the transit industry and includes members from large and small bus and rail operators, state safety oversight agencies, academia, non-profit organizations, and labor unions from rural communities to America’s most populous cities.

TRACS provides information, advice, and recommendations on transit safety and other issues as determined by the Secretary of Transportation and the FTA Administrator. TRACS meets as a full committee at least once a year. Meetings are announced in the Federal Register and are open to the public. The first meeting will be held in early 2023.

Since 2009, TRACS has provided FTA with valuable recommendations on critical issues, such as establishing a Fatigue Management Program for the Bus and Rail Transit Industry and researching transit worker accidents and fatalities to better protect them in railway corridors. The TRACS charter was renewed in February 2022.

TRACS appointments are for two-year terms. New committee members include:

TRACS 2022-2024 Committee Members

Edward Abel, Director of Operational Safety, Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority

Brian Alberts, Senior Director of Safety and Advisory Services, American Public Transportation Association

Johanna Cockburn, Director of Transportation, City of Greensboro, North Carolina

Beverly Edwards, Chief Operating Officer, First Transit, Cincinnati, Ohio

Rebecca Frankhouser, Chief Safety Officer and Managing Director of Safety, Security, and Quality Assurance, King County Metro, Seattle, Washington

David Harris, Transit and Rail Division Director, New Mexico Department of Transportation

Molly Hughes, Public Transportation Safety Administrator, Washington State Department of Transportation

Donna Johnson, Vice President and Chief Safety Officer, Dallas Area Rapid Transit

Laura Karr, Associate General Counsel, Amalgamated Transit Union

Jim Keane, General Manager of Operations Safety, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Thomas Lamb, Chief of Innovation and Technology, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, New York City Transit

Brian Lapp, Senior Vice President and Chief Safety Officer, New Jersey Transit

Raymond Lopez, Deputy Executive Officer of Corporate Safety, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Rachel Maleh, Executive Director, Operation Lifesaver, Inc.

Santiago Osorio, Chief Safety Officer, Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County, Houston, Texas

Karen Philbrick, Executive Director, San Jose State University, Mineta Transportation Institute

Ashley Porter, Transit Safety Programs Manager, Florida Department of Transportation

Patrick Preusser, Director of Rapid Transit, City and County of Honolulu, Department of Transportation Services

Reggie Reese, Chief Safety Officer, Pierce Transit, Lakewood, Washington

Adam Sharkey, Deputy Director, River Cities Public Transit, Pierre, South Dakota

Justin Sobeck, State Safety Oversight Program Manager and Passenger Rail Safety Specialist, Missouri Department of Transportation

Lisa Staes, Associate Director of Transit Safety and Workforce Development Program, University of South Florida, Center for Urban Transportation Research

Gardner Tabon, Executive Vice President of Systemwide Accessibility and Chief Safety Officer, Capital Metropolitan Transit Agency, Austin, Texas

Curtis Tate, International Administrative Vice President, Transport Workers Union

