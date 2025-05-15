65.6 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Airport & Aviation SecurityTransportation Security

DOT Announces Progress on FAA’s Proposed Drone Rules

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
A C-17 Globemaster from the 89th Airlift Squadron, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio can be seen in the background coming in for a landing at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, N.Y. on February 10, 2021. A No Drone Zone sign on the outside perimeter fence of the base is a reminder that the area is restricted airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Peter Borys)

The Federal Aviation Administration’s two proposed rules – Beyond Visual Line of Sight Operations (BVLOS) and restricting UAS operations at a fixed site facility – were recently submitted to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, according to a press release from the DOT yesterday.

“From drones delivering your packages to conducting critical infrastructure inspections, unmanned aircraft represent the future of aviation. As part of my innovation agenda, we’ve put forward two long-overdue rules that will speed up deployment and enhance safety. Under President Trump’s leadership, this Department will continue to push to bring about the next wave of innovation in our skies,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy.

Previous article
DHS Reminds Congressional Members of ICE’s Guidelines to Schedule Tours of ICE Detention Facilities
Next article
DOT Pushes Back on Legal Challenge to EV Program Fixes as States Lag on Spending
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals