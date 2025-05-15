The Federal Aviation Administration’s two proposed rules – Beyond Visual Line of Sight Operations (BVLOS) and restricting UAS operations at a fixed site facility – were recently submitted to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, according to a press release from the DOT yesterday.

“From drones delivering your packages to conducting critical infrastructure inspections, unmanned aircraft represent the future of aviation. As part of my innovation agenda, we’ve put forward two long-overdue rules that will speed up deployment and enhance safety. Under President Trump’s leadership, this Department will continue to push to bring about the next wave of innovation in our skies,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy.