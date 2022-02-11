DOT Issues SBIR Program FY 2022 Phase 1 Solicitation

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has issued its Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program Fiscal Year 2022 Phase I solicitation. The SBIR Program awards contracts to small businesses across the country to spur research and commercialization of innovative transportation technologies. This year, research topics focus on artificial intelligence, intelligent road systems, material safety, equity, climate change, and more. See a complete list of research topics at DOT.

The SBIR Program incentivizes domestic small businesses to pursue Federal Research/Research and Development (R/R&D) work that has the potential for commercialization. The program awards contracts in two key phases, with the possibility of a third phase leading up to commercialization.

DOT has outlined six key, purpose-driven principles established to guide the Department in fostering innovation that serves the Biden Administration’s policy priorities. These funds will encourage public private partnerships that share risk, foster purpose-driven innovation and protect the interests of the public, workers, and communities.

Last year’s awardees covered a range of solutions including pandemic-level sanitization as well as safety innovations and pipeline integrity.

Read more at the Department of Transportation