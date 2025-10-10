DOT Moves to Protect Essential Air Service Funding Amid Government Shutdown

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced that the Department of Transportation (DOT) has secured $41 million in additional funding to sustain the Essential Air Service (EAS) program, which had been at risk of funding lapses due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. The new funding is expected to prevent service interruptions through early November.

The Essential Air Service program provides federal subsidies to air carriers serving rural and remote communities where commercial air service would otherwise be unprofitable. The program helps ensure residents in smaller and mid-sized communities maintain access to larger airports and essential connections for business, healthcare, and commerce.

In a statement, Secretary Duffy said the funding will help maintain continuity for the program’s participating communities and carriers while the Department continues to monitor the budget situation and its impact on federal services.

On October 6, 2025, the Department notified EAS-eligible communities and air carriers of a potential shortfall in appropriated funding for EAS contracts and Alternate Essential Air Service (AEAS) grants. If appropriated funding were to lapse, DOT would be required to suspend contractual obligations with participating air carriers and pause reimbursements under AEAS grants until full funding is restored and budgetary authority is reinstated.