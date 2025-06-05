U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced last Thursday a set of 52 proposed and finalized regulatory changes across the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The actions include rescissions, withdrawals, and amendments to existing regulations and are part of a broader effort to revise and streamline federal transportation rules.

According to the Department of Transportation (DOT), the initiative removes more than 73,000 words from the Federal Register and focuses on regulations identified as duplicative, outdated, or lacking direct safety benefit.

“Big government has been a big failure. Under President Trump’s leadership, my department is slashing duplicative and outdated regulations that are unnecessarily burdensome, waste taxpayer dollars, and fail to ensure safety,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “These are common sense changes that will help us build a more efficient government that better reflects the needs of the American people.”

Among the proposed changes is the removal of redundant requirements under FHWA rules governing construction contracts, as well as the elimination of a provision requiring a printed operator’s manual for Electronic Logging Devices under FMCSA, which is now widely accessible online.

One proposal addresses credentialing for military personnel operating commercial vehicles. The change would allow military technicians, who have completed military driver training, to operate commercial trucks for military purposes without undergoing duplicative civilian licensing requirements.

Additional revisions from NHTSA include a proposed amendment to use crash test dummies more appropriately sized for child car seat side impact testing. According to the agency, this adjustment is intended to support the development of safer child restraints while simplifying the testing and manufacturing process.

Of the 52 actions, 43 are currently in the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) stage, seven have been finalized as rule changes, and two involve the withdrawal of proposed rulemaking activities. DOT states that all actions are designed to improve regulatory efficiency without compromising public safety.

The original announcement can be found here.