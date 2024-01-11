The Transportation Safety Board says external corrosion led to a natural gas pipeline rupture that caused an explosion near a small northwestern Alberta community.

In a statement on the results of its investigation into the April 2022 blast near Fox Creek, Alta., the agency says it found the corrosion had weakened the pipeline wall, leading to the rupture.

It says the escaped gas ignited, causing a fire that “self-extinguished” after the manual closing of valves upstream and downstream of the break.

