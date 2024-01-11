38.8 F
External Corrosion Caused Alberta Pipeline Rupture and Fire

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Image by Robson Machado from Pixabay

The Transportation Safety Board says external corrosion led to a natural gas pipeline rupture that caused an explosion near a small northwestern Alberta community.

In a statement on the results of its investigation into the April 2022 blast near Fox Creek, Alta., the agency says it found the corrosion had weakened the pipeline wall, leading to the rupture.

It says the escaped gas ignited, causing a fire that “self-extinguished” after the manual closing of valves upstream and downstream of the break.

Read the rest of the story at Global NEWS, here.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

