Thursday, July 17, 2025
FAA Speeds Up Air Traffic Controller Hiring Process, Cuts Academy Wait Time by Over Five Months

The Wilbur Wright Federal Building, also know as Federal Office Building 10B, is located at 600 Independence Avenue SW, in Washington, D.C. It is one of two buildings used as the headquarters of the Federal Aviation Administration; the other is the Orville Wright Federal Building. (Wiki Photo)

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced last week that recent changes to the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) hiring process are helping reduce the time it takes to onboard new air traffic controllers.

Previously, applicants to the FAA Academy often waited more than 13 months before entering training. Under a streamlined administrative process rolled out earlier this year, that wait time has been shortened by over five months, with top-ranked candidates now entering the Academy more quickly.

As of July 2025, the FAA reports the highest number of students in training in its history—approximately 550 trainees—a nearly 30% increase in onsite Academy attendance. These updates are part of a broader effort to address the national shortage of certified air traffic controllers and improve staffing across the national airspace system.

“It’s going to take time to address the nationwide controller shortage,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy in a statement. “With our new streamlined hiring process, the best and the brightest candidates are starting their careers in air traffic control faster.”

FAA Deputy Administrator Chris Rocheleau added, “We’re making real progress by investing in our workforce and removing barriers that slowed us down in the past. The work is ongoing, but we’re committed to hiring the best air traffic controllers to keep our national airspace system safe and efficient.”

