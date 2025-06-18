spot_img
FAA to Collaborate with Global Partners on Advanced Air Mobility Standards, DOT Announces

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
FAA Acting Administrator Chris Rocheleau (left) alongside U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy (right) announce the collaboration to enable a safe and efficient rollout of Advanced Air Mobility on June 17, 2025. (Photo: FAA via X)

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced yesterday at the Paris Air Show that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is working with aviation authorities from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom on a collaborative roadmap to support the safe development and integration of advanced air mobility (AAM) technologies. The roadmap aims to align aircraft certification standards and reduce regulatory redundancies across the participating countries.

“eVTOLs and all kinds of futuristic advanced air mobility vehicles will redefine how we transport goods and people. As we’ve done for decades, the United States is working with our great international partners to bring about this revolution in flying safely. If we don’t, our adversaries will fill the void. We can’t afford to make that mistake,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to be in aviation as we work to integrate new technologies safely into the NAS,” said FAA Acting Administrator Chris Rocheleau. “Enabling the integration of new entrants is a priority and we’re committed to doing whatever we can to foster innovation while also staying true to our safety mission.”

About the Roadmap:

  • Collaborating Agencies: The FAA and aviation regulators from five countries jointly developed the Roadmap for Advanced Air Mobility Aircraft Type Certification.
  • Objective: The roadmap outlines shared principles for aligning AAM airworthiness and certification standards through data sharing, research collaboration, and safety coordination.
  • Commitment: The authorities signed a Declaration of Intent to work toward mutual recognition of standards and more streamlined certification pathways.

Background:

Aircraft are typically certified in their country of origin under internationally recognized standards. Before being operated abroad, other countries must validate the aircraft’s compliance. Differences in emerging AAM certification frameworks, however, have prompted efforts to harmonize standards and ensure consistent regulatory approaches.

The roadmap provides a framework to support multi-country certification for AAM aircraft, reduce technical duplication, and promote both safety and global market access.

Future Cooperation:

The five participating countries are part of the National Aviation Authorities Network, and they plan to invite additional international partners to expand this initiative into a broader global collaboration. The roadmap is intended to be a living document that evolves with new technologies and regulatory developments.

The original announcement can be found here.

