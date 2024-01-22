29 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, January 22, 2024
Airport & Aviation SecurityTransportation SecurityBiometrics & ID Management

Facial Recognition Could Replace Passports at UK Airport e-Gates

Border Force director reportedly hopes to create ‘intelligent border’ after being impressed by schemes in Australia and Dubai

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(iStock Photo)

It has happened to the best of us. The last-minute racking of brains on arrival in the UK to try to remember where the passports were packed, followed by the panicked fumbling all the way to the bottom of every compartment of every bag.

That may all be in the past though, should plans reportedly proposed by the government’s borders agency go ahead, with the need to present the document on arrival in the UK being replaced by facial recognition technology.

Phil Douglas, the director general of Border Force, said he had been “really impressed” by e-gate schemes in Australia and Dubai.

Read the rest of the story at The Guardian, here.

Previous article
Department of State Acquisition Priorities – Strengthening Mission Outcomes in U.S. Foreign Policy
Next article
Incident Response Guide: Water and Wastewater Sector
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals