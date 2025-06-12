89.8 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Airport & Aviation SecurityTransportation SecurityTSA

Feds Respond to Virginia Lawmakers’ Privacy Concerns About Airports’ Facial Recognition Screening

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Identification screening technology that launched during the pandemic to reduce airport check-in times has helped improve security and travelers’ experiences, but carries a privacy concern stemming from the capture and storage of passengers’ photos.

Virginia lawmakers, privacy advocates and others have questioned how images of citizens are used and stored, and how peoples’ rights are being protected.

The Transportation Security Administration said in a Thursday announcement that the images captured on the airport screening technology known as Credential Authentication Technology (CAT-2) “are never stored” or “used for any other purpose than immediate identification.”

Read the rest of the story at Virginia Mercury.

Previous article
TSA Issues Security Warning About ‘Juice Jacking’ in U.S. Airports
Next article
San Diego Border Patrol Uncovers 104 Pounds of Cocaine Hidden in Car Roof Compartment
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals