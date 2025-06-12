Identification screening technology that launched during the pandemic to reduce airport check-in times has helped improve security and travelers’ experiences, but carries a privacy concern stemming from the capture and storage of passengers’ photos.

Virginia lawmakers, privacy advocates and others have questioned how images of citizens are used and stored, and how peoples’ rights are being protected.

The Transportation Security Administration said in a Thursday announcement that the images captured on the airport screening technology known as Credential Authentication Technology (CAT-2) “are never stored” or “used for any other purpose than immediate identification.”

Read the rest of the story at Virginia Mercury.