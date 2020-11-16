First Caribbean Cruise Suspended as COVID-19 Outbreak Reported

The Caribbean’s first cruise in more than seven months remains suspended while the company and local officials work to manage the reported outbreak of the coronavirus and keep the passengers comfortable. The situation remains fluid with the passengers reporting they are being well looked after but waiting for more definitive word on what will transpire.

SeaDream Yacht Club, owners of the cruise ship SeaDream 1, issued a statement saying that the company was working closely with local officials. The line said the cruise had been paused and the ship returned to Barbados, “after guests’ tests for Covid-19 returned assumptive positive results.” SeaDream equipped the ship with testing equipment in advance of the cruises and reports that it has again tested all crew members and all tests have come back negative.

Bloggers and reporters who were aboard the first Caribbean cruise have independently been posting messages on the situation and relaying notices and announcements from the ship. Currently, all of the passengers and also non-essential crew “are in quarantine in their staterooms in an abundance of caution,” the line reports. Passengers were permitted to go on deck for fresh air this afternoon wearing face masks and in controlled circumstances. Everyone was asked to maintain social distancing. Meals are being served to passengers in their suites.

