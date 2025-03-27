First Gun of the Year Intercepted by TSA at West Virginia International Yeager Airport

A local woman was cited by police on Thursday, March 20, after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) intercepted the woman’s gun at the airport security checkpoint. The .38 caliber handgun was not loaded.

TSA officials notified the police, who confiscated the weapon and removed the woman from the checkpoint for questioning. Police confiscated the gun and cited her on a criminal charge.

It was the first firearm that TSA officers have intercepted at the checkpoint so far this year. In 2024, TSA officers detected six guns.

