First Gun of the Year Intercepted by TSA at West Virginia International Yeager Airport

A woman was stopped with this loaded gun at the TSA checkpoint at CRW Airport on March. 20. (TSA photo)

A local woman was cited by police on Thursday, March 20, after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) intercepted the woman’s gun at the airport security checkpoint. The .38 caliber handgun was not loaded.

TSA officials notified the police, who confiscated the weapon and  removed the woman from the checkpoint for questioning. Police confiscated the gun and cited her on a criminal charge.

It was the first firearm that TSA officers have intercepted at the checkpoint so far this year. In 2024, TSA officers detected six guns.

The original announcement can be found here.

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

