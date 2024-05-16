66 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Airport & Aviation SecurityTransportation Security

Flight Attendants Use Security Privileges to Smuggle Millions in Drug Money Out of U.S.: Federal Prosecutors

4 employees from unspecified international airlines face federal prison time

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Federal agents hauled a flight attendant out of New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport as they broke up an international money laundering ring that prosecutors allege smuggled $8 million in drug-related proceeds out of the U.S. by taking advantage of flight crews’ easy airport access.

Four airline employees, three from New York and another from New Jersey, are accused of taking a cut of each shipment as they snuck it through special employee-access lanes at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints and onto flights bound for the Dominican Republic.

The suspects all had special clearance with the TSA under the Known Crewmember Program, or KCM. Airline employees with KCM status have a separate, expedited security lane and face less scrutiny, according to federal prosecutors.

Read the rest of the story at FOX Business.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
CBP Seizes $496K in Cocaine Hidden in Cotton Candy Truck at World Trade Bridge
Next article
San Diego CBP Seizes $1M in Narcotics Hidden in Pedestrian Clothing in April
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals