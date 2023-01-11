Flights Grounded Across the U.S. Following System Outage

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 09:00 Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.

The FAA is working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) hazard alert system following an outage. The NOTAM system is crucial to aviation safety and issues notices containing information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by other means. Such notices could include bird hazard warnings, runway closures, low altitude construction alerts as well as equipment failures.

Thousands of flights within, into or out of the U.S. have been delayed and hundreds are expected to be canceled. Millions of passengers look set to be affected.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that there was no evidence a cyber attack was behind the NOTAM outage and added that the Department of Transportation will conduct a full investigation into the causes.

As of 08:20 ET, the FAA tweeted that it is making progress and that some departures have resumed at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport due to increased congestion in those areas.