Flights Grounded Across the U.S. Following System Outage

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that there was no evidence a cyber attack was behind the NOTAM outage and added that the Department of Transportation will conduct a full investigation into the causes.

By Kylie Bielby
(Newark Liberty International Airport)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 09:00 Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.

The FAA is working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) hazard alert system following an outage. The NOTAM system is crucial to aviation safety and issues notices containing information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by other means. Such notices could include bird hazard warnings, runway closures, low altitude construction alerts as well as equipment failures.

Thousands of flights within, into or out of the U.S. have been delayed and hundreds are expected to be canceled. Millions of passengers look set to be affected.

As of 08:20 ET, the FAA tweeted that it is making progress and that some departures have resumed at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport due to increased congestion in those areas.

At 08:50 ET, the FAA issued a statement to say that normal air traffic operations were resuming gradually across the country and that the ground stop had been lifted.

Kylie Bielby
Kylie Bielby has more than 20 years' experience in reporting and editing a wide range of security topics, covering geopolitical and policy analysis to international and country-specific trends and events. Before joining GTSC's Homeland Security Today staff, she was an editor and contributor for Jane's, and a columnist and managing editor for security and counter-terror publications.

