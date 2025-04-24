52.7 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Airport & Aviation SecurityTransportation SecurityTSA

Florida Man Arrested at Norfolk International Airport Checkpoint for Firearm Possession

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
TSA officers prevented this gun from getting through the security checkpoint at Norfolk International Airport on April 21. (TSA photo)

A Florida man was arrested at the Norfolk International Airport security checkpoint after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers intercepted a gun among his carry-on items on Monday, April 21. The 9mm handgun was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber.

The firearm was removed from the checkpoint and confiscated by the Norfolk Airport Authority Police who arrested the man. TSA does not confiscate firearms; law enforcement officers do. The case will be forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution.

Monday’s gun catch was the third firearm that has been detected at one of the airport checkpoints so far this year. In 2024, TSA officers intercepted 34 guns at the checkpoints, which was a record for the airport.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
Allegheny County Man Stopped When TSA Detected Gun at Pittsburgh International Airport Checkpoint
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals