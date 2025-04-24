A Florida man was arrested at the Norfolk International Airport security checkpoint after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers intercepted a gun among his carry-on items on Monday, April 21. The 9mm handgun was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber.

The firearm was removed from the checkpoint and confiscated by the Norfolk Airport Authority Police who arrested the man. TSA does not confiscate firearms; law enforcement officers do. The case will be forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution.

Monday’s gun catch was the third firearm that has been detected at one of the airport checkpoints so far this year. In 2024, TSA officers intercepted 34 guns at the checkpoints, which was a record for the airport.

