68.9 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Airport & Aviation SecurityTransportation SecurityTSA

Flying With Marijuana: Will TSA Stop You for Edibles, Cbd Products in Your Luggage?

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Cbd, Cannabidio, Cbd oil image

It’s already been a busy summer of travel — the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reports that as of early June, seven of the agency’s 10 busiest travel days have happened in 2024 — so there’s a good chance you’ll find yourself filing through airport security sometime soon.

There are numerous things you’ll be allowed to bring with you through a TSA checkpoint. Sure, you may have to quickly chug the water you forgot to empty from your bottle and put your shampoo in one of those little travel containers, but you shouldn’t have any other problems.

When it comes to traveling with marijuana, regardless of what form it’s in, it’s a bit more complicated.

Read the rest of the story at The Hill.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Integrating Advanced Technology to Safeguard Global Supply Chains
Next article
ERO Houston Captures 5 Murder Fugitives in 2 Weeks
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals