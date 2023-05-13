64 F
Former Marine Accused of Choking Subway Rider to Death Faces Manslaughter Charge

By Homeland Security Today

Former U.S. Marine Daniel Penny turned himself in to New York City police on Friday in connection with the chokehold death of Jordan Neely aboard a subway train.

Penny, 24, was placed under arrest for second-degree manslaughter and handcuffed. He appeared in court under police guard and did not enter a plea.

Assistant district attorney Joshua Steinglass said prosecutors conducted a “thorough investigation” that included interviews with eyewitnesses, 911 callers and responding officers before moving forward with the criminal charge.

Read the full story at ABC News

