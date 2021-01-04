Forward Air Reveals Ransomware Attack

Forward Air Corporation was targeted by a ransomware attack last month and warned that it may defer or lose revenue as a result, the Tennessee-based trucking and logistics firm disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

“Although the company is actively managing this incident, it has caused and may continue to cause a delay in parts of the company’s business and may result in a deferral or loss of revenue as well as incremental costs that may adversely impact the Company’s financial results,” Forward Air said in the filing.

Forward Air provided few details about the attack, but noted that it impacted both operational and information technology systems. The company said that its terminals and facilities are all fully operational, but it is still actively responding to the attack.

