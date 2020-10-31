Free COVID-19 Testing to be Offered to MTA Employees

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will begin a voluntary COVID-19 screening program for frontline employees. Under this new initiative, free COVID-19 testing will be offered at rotating field locations and medical assessment and occupational health services centers to frontline NYC Transit, LIRR, Metro-North and Bridge and Tunnels employees. Up to 2,000 frontline MTA employees will be screened per week under the initial phase of the program – the first transit worker screening initiative in the country.

“Our brave frontline transit workers risked their lives to provide New Yorkers an essential service every single day during this pandemic, and we must support them just as they have supported us,” Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said. “This new voluntary screening program leverages New York’s nation-leading COVID testing program to help keep our frontline workers safe during this unprecedented pandemic.”

The new testing program begins with the initial phase targeting frontline employees through a three-pronged approach:

Field Sites: On-site testing will be provided on a rotating schedule at field locations, including bus depots and subway and railroad train yards, determined by MTA Occupational Health Services based on hot spot and cluster zone designations made by New York State. Medical Assessment Centers (MACs) and Occupational Health Services (OHS) Facilities: Voluntary testing will also be offered to all employees scheduled to visit a MAC or OHS facility. Existing Partnership with Northwell Health: Additionally, free diagnostic testing remains available to MTA workers at Northwell Health-GoHealth urgent care centers throughout the New York metropolitan region.

“The MTA continues to lead the nation in worker safety and the new COVID-19 screening program is just the latest example of this steadfast commitment to employee safety during this unprecedented public health emergency,” said Patrick J. Foye, MTA Chairman and CEO. “Our workforce has been the backbone of New York since the virus arrived. It is a first-order priority to promote a safe work environment at all our facilities.”

“I strongly urge all employees to take advantage of this critical new program as it will help us identify the virus and stop transmission in its tracks,” said Patrick Warren, MTA Chief Safety Officer. “We know that asymptomatic spread is a very real concern with this virus and we all need to do our part to keep each other safe at work. I want to thank the hardworking MTA employees for keeping this city moving during our most difficult times.”

“This is exactly the type of screening program we have been asking for and it’s a huge step forward in terms of protecting TWU Local 100 members from a possible second wave,” TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano said. “We will closely monitor its implementation but we’re grateful our requests for testing and screening on such a scale have been heard.”

The MTA is partnering with BioReference Laboratories and Quest Diagnostics to perform testing. The initial phase of the program will include a goal of testing two thousand employees per week with priority focus on testing up to 15% of the frontline workforce. The COVID-19 Screening Program will begin at select field locations, MACs and OHS facilities and will be expanded to additional sites and scaled up in the coming weeks. Employees must register to come into a MAC or OHS site if they are not already scheduled for a visit.

Testing will be RT-PCR and will take approximately five minutes for the nasal swab to be administered. The program is voluntary, but participation is strongly recommended. Turnaround time for results will be within 48 hours under normal circumstances and employees will receive their results in that timeframe.

The program will begin at the following locations now through November:

East New York Bus Depot

Flatbush Bus Depot

Jackie Gleason Bus Depot

Ulmer Park Bus Depot

Baisley Park Bus Depot

Casey Stengel Depot

College Point Depot

Far Rockaway Depot

Jamaica Depot

JFK Depot

LaGuardia Depot

Queens Village Depot

Spring Creek Bus Depot

Fresh Pond

Grand Avenue

Eastchester Depot

Gun Hill Depot

Kingsbridge Depot

West Farms Depot

Yonkers Depot

Mother Clara Hale Depot

Manhattanville Depot

Michael J. Quill

Tuskegee Airmen (100th St)

Castleton Depot

Charleston Depot

Meredith Depot

Yukon Depot

Medical Assessment Center 1

Medical Assessment Center 3

Medical Assessment Center 5, Coney Island Yard

OHS Greybar Facility (MNR)

OHS Mineola Facility (LIRR)

207th Street Yard

Hillside Yard (LIRR)

Croton-Harmon (MNR)

MTA reminds its workforce that employees experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should immediately see their personal physician or get tested at a local test site.

Testing information can also be found at the New York State Department of Health, or by calling the NYS COVID-19 Hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

