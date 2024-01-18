In September 2022, the Department of Transportation (DOT) announced the allocation of $1.5 billion in discretionary grants for nationally and regionally significant freight and highway projects under the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) program. While DOT has implemented measures to enhance its evaluation and selection processes for INFRA applications, a recent review by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) reveals certain gaps and misalignments with federal guidance.

In fiscal year 2022, DOT streamlined the INFRA grant award process by combining some phases with two other discretionary grant programs. A single notice of funding opportunity was issued to solicit applications, and a combined evaluation plan outlined criteria and processes for evaluating applications across all three programs. Despite this integration, award selections were made separately for each grant program.

DOT’s efforts to improve INFRA processes included the implementation and documentation of an evaluation process, a new quality control process, and a memo explaining the Secretary’s award decisions. This memo provides valuable insights into the selection rationale for chosen applications over similarly situated ones.

However, the GAO identified areas where DOT’s practices fell short of federal guidance. Documentation of eligibility determinations and reviewer conflict-of-interest screenings was not fully comprehensive, suggesting room for improvement to ensure accurate and complete information. Additionally, the criteria used to advance applications to the Secretary for potential selection lacked clarity, particularly in defining what qualifies a project as “exemplary.” Providing explicit criteria would not only assist applicants in understanding the evaluation process but also ensure consistency among reviewers, promoting fair grant award decisions.

By addressing these gaps, DOT can bolster transparency, demonstrate fairness in grant award decisions, and provide a clearer understanding of the evaluation criteria for INFRA projects. As the INFRA program continues to play a crucial role in funding significant transportation projects nationwide, refining these processes becomes imperative for efficient and equitable grant distribution.

