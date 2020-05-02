GAO Sets Additional Priority Recommendations for DHS

In April 2019, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) identified 26 priority recommendations for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Since then, DHS has implemented 4 of those recommendations. In doing so, DHS, as a member of the Mitigation Framework Leadership Group, published the National Mitigation Investment Strategy to identify, prioritize, and guide federal investments in disaster resilience and hazard mitigation-related activities. The Coast Guard has also taken steps to implement an electronic health record system. DHS has also improved its collection of data on cybersecurity positions and developed guidance to identify cybersecurity critical needs that align to the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education framework.

In April 2020, GAO identified seven additional priority recommendations for DHS, bringing the total number to 29. These recommendations involve the following areas:

improving the interagency process for the referral and placement of unaccompanied alien children in Health and Human Services shelters.

developing processes for conducting and reporting Transportation Security Administration (TSA) covert test results.

developing a strategic workforce plan for TSA’s pipeline security program.

applying management practices to improve Coast Guard’s shore infrastructure backlog.

completing the assignment of the appropriate cybersecurity work role codes for DHS’s information technology (IT) workforce.

developing a DHS cybersecurity risk management strategy.

implementing a process for coordination between DHS’s cybersecurity risk management and enterprise risk management functions.

See the full list of recommendations at GAO

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)