Georgetown University Partners with WMATA for Fellowship Program Related to Cybersecurity Issues

Beginning this fall, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro) has extended its partnerships to include Georgetown’s School of Continuing Studies in its efforts to seek innovative ways to examine and solve some of the most complex cybersecurity issues facing critical infrastructure today.

“Metro is eager to partner with Georgetown—to enhance our commitment to regional partnerships and the delivery of safe and reliable services through the development of the next generation of cybersecurity professionals,” says Metro’s Senior Director of Cybersecurity & CISO, Kyle Malo.

Through these fellowships, Metro will be joining academia with real-world cyber challenges, hoping to develop the next generation of cyber experts while also enhancing its own security position. Throughout the year, the fellowships will accept two students per semester and projects will be customized based on what the students learn in their program of study either in the Master’s in Applied Intelligence program, Master’s in Cybersecurity Risk Managementprogram, or the Master’s in Technology Management program at SCS.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to implement the knowledge gained during my Master’s at Georgetown University within a world-class cybersecurity transportation agency,” says Christine Solis, one of the first fellows to begin the program this fall, and a student in the Master’s in Applied Intelligence program. “The cybersecurity fellowship at Metro will provide me practitioner experience that will prepare me for my professional journey.”

This fellowship program is an opportunity to provide Georgetown students with practical, relevant experience. The skills they will gain will help them progress in their fields and be able to address real-world security problems that Metro is facing, while also providing tangible work experience.

Read the press release here.

