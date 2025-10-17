Hackers Take Over PA and Display Systems at North American Airports With Pro-Hamas Messages

Unauthorized pro-Palestinian political messages praising Hamas and attacking President Donald Trump and Israel’s prime minister were broadcast through public address systems in terminals at four airports in North America on Tuesday, disrupting operations and sparking investigations into the apparent hacks.

Videos posted by passengers on social media show the unauthorized recordings played at Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania.

Incidents were also reported at Kelowna International Airport and Victoria International Airport in British Columbia along with Windsor International Airport in Ontario, according to Transport Canada, which regulates airports in the country.

This is absolutely unacceptable and understandably scared travelers. The @FAANews and I are coordinating with @FlyHIA to help get to the bottom of this hack. https://t.co/3rOKbanfVw — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) October 16, 2025

