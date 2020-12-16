The M/V Stevia (VesselFinder)

Hijacking and Kidnapping Incident Reported in Gulf of Guinea

Reporting indicates that a vessel has been boarded by an unknown number of attackers 28 nautical miles southwest of Brass, Nigeria resulting in the kidnap of eight crew.

The vessel has been confirmed as the Cameroonian flagged M/V STEVIA in transit from Port Harcourt to Abidjan.

This incident is the 27th kidnapping with a total number of 138 persons kidnapped in the Gulf of Guinea in 2020.  There have been a surge of incidents in the past five weeks, resulting in an increased risk rating for the Gulf of Guinea region to CRITICAL on November 11.  This is the ninth incident in the region this month. 

