House Committee Welcomes Planned Rail Safety Regulatory Actions

Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Peter DeFazio (D-OR) and Chair of the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials Donald M. Payne, Jr. (D-NJ) released the following statements after the Biden administration released its schedule of planned regulatory actions.

“This announcement by the Biden administration is welcome news for both the safety of railroad workers and the public,” Chair DeFazio said. “The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration plans to suspend authorization of transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) by rail until it has considered further research and input from technical experts. I’ve been sounding the alarm over the potential dangers of transporting LNG by rail tank car for years, and it’s about time this issue receives the serious attention it deserves. I am also pleased that the Federal Railroad Administration plans to reconsider the safety impacts of rail crew size. I encourage the administration to align their proposals with the INVEST in America Act, which requires the risks be fully understood before allowing LNG to be transported by rail tank car and sets reasonable crew size requirements.”

“The two-crew rule will prevent accidents from occurring and save lives,” Chair Donald M. Payne, Jr. said. “The airline industry has required two pilots per flight for years and it has helped protect millions of passengers from harm. Two-person crews in the freight rail industry will protect freight trains and communities from a dangerous derailment. I applaud the Biden administration for continuing the great work of the Obama administration and supporting this policy nationwide.”

Read the statements at the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)