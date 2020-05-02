House Democrats Call on DOT and DHS to Require Use of PPE by Staff and Passengers

U.S. Representative Bobby L. Rush (D-Ill.) has led a group of 88 House Democrats calling on the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to require the use of masks, gloves, eyewear, and any PPE that may be appropriate for transportation workers, frontline Federal employees, and the passengers they interact with.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to underscore the importance of wearing masks when social distancing is not possible. However, I have become increasingly concerned to see the alarming lack of masks and other PPE being worn by essential and frontline workers in our nation’s airports and other transportation hubs,” said Rep. Rush.

“Given that social distancing is logistically impossible for many of our nation’s transportation workers, it is absolutely critical that these workers wear the necessary equipment in order to protect themselves, their families, and the passengers they are encountering. That’s why today, I am calling on DOT and DHS to protect our nation’s frontline transportation employees, and their passengers, by requiring the use of masks, gloves, eyewear, and any other PPE by transportation workers, frontline Federal employees, and passengers.

“If we are going to weather the COVID-19 storm, we must ensure that no employee is penalized or endangered while continuing to perform their essential job duties during this global pandemic.”

Read the letter here

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)