Could conflict in the Middle East disrupt global oil supplies? That risk is back in focus after a US strike in Baghdad killed Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian general.

Tehran has promised to retaliate, and one place is particularly vulnerable: the Strait of Hormuz, off Iran’s southern coast.

The channel, which is only 21 miles wide at its narrowest point, is the only way to move oil from the Persian Gulf to the world’s oceans.

