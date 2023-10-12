Israel Travel Advisory Raised to Level 3 – Reconsider Travel

The Department of State raised the Travel Advisory Level for Israel and the West Bank to Level 3 – Reconsider Travel on October 11, 2023. The Travel Advisory for Gaza remains Level 4 – Do Not Travel. This replaces the previous Travel Advisory issued on October 3, 2023.

Summary: Terrorist groups, lone-actor terrorists and other violent extremists continue plotting possible attacks in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza. Terrorists and violent extremists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities. Violence can occur in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza without warning. There has been a marked increase in demonstrations throughout Israel, some with little or no warning.

Some areas have increased risk. Read the country information page for additional information on travel to Israel and the West Bank, and Gaza.

Do Not Travel To:

Gaza due to terrorism, civil unrest, and armed conflict

Reconsider Travel To:

Israel due to terrorism and civil unrest

and West Bank due to terrorism and civil unrest

If you decide to travel to Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza.

Check the most recent Alerts at the Embassy website for the latest information on travel in all of these areas.

Maintain a high degree of situational awareness and exercise caution at all times, especially at checkpoints and other areas with a significant presence of security forces.

Avoid demonstrations and crowds.

Follow the instructions of security and emergency response officials.

Beware of and report suspicious activities, including unattended items, to local police.

Learn the location of the nearest bomb shelter or other hardened shelter. Download the Home Front Command Red Alert application for mobile devices to receive real time alerts for rocket attacks.

Obtain comprehensive travel medical insurance that includes medical evacuation prior to travel. Most travel insurance packages do not cover mental health related illnesses/care.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

Review the Country Security Report for Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza.

Prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler’s Checklist

Gaza – Do Not Travel

Do not travel due to terrorism, civil unrest, and armed conflict.

The U.S. government is unable to provide routine or emergency services to U.S. citizens in Gaza as U.S. government employees are prohibited from traveling there. Hamas, a U.S. government-designated foreign terrorist organization, controls the security infrastructure in Gaza. The security environment within Gaza and on its borders is dangerous and volatile. Sporadic mortar or rocket fire and corresponding Israeli military responses may occur at any time. During periods of unrest or armed conflict, the crossings between Gaza with Israel and Egypt may be closed.

If you decide to travel to Gaza:

Be prepared for an indefinite stay as the crossings between Gaza with Israel and Egypt can close without advance notice and for long periods during times of unrest and armed conflict.

Have a plan for entering and departing Gaza that does not rely on U.S. government assistance.

Israel – Reconsider Travel

Reconsider travel due to terrorism and civil unrest.

U.S. government employees are currently restricted from personal travel other than mission-critical travel.

The Embassy can impose even greater travel restrictions on its personnel, with little to no notice due to increased security issues or threats.

West Bank – Reconsider Travel

Reconsider travel due to terrorism and civil unrest.

U.S. government employees are currently restricted from personal travel other than mission-critical travel.

The Embassy can impose even greater travel restrictions on its personnel, with little to no notice due to increased security issues or threats.

