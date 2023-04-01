64.1 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, April 1, 2023
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasTransportation Security
Subject Matter AreasTransportation SecurityTSA

Jacksonville Transportation Authority Earns TSA Gold Standard Award for Security and Emergency Preparedness

The review evaluates several aspects of a transit agency’s operations, including its security plan, procedures and practices as well as its security training, testing, drills and exercise programs, public outreach efforts and background check procedures. 

By Homeland Security Today
(Jacksonville Transportation Authority)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) honored the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) with the prestigious Gold Standard Award on March 30 at the agency’s board meeting. JTA CEO Nathaniel Ford, Sr. received the award on behalf of the dedicated team across his agency.  

JTA is one of four transit agencies nationwide to be honored with this recognition this year. 

The Gold Standard Award is the highest level of recognition TSA can give to a transit agency for achieving top scores during an annual review of 17 categories of security and emergency preparedness elements. The review evaluates several aspects of a transit agency’s operations, including its security plan, procedures and practices as well as its security training, testing, drills and exercise programs, public outreach efforts and background check procedures. 

“The TSA appreciates the long standing partnership with CEO Ford and the JTA,” said Mary V. Leftridge Byrd, TSA’s Regional Security Director for Surface Operations. “This vital bridge linking safety and security is delivered as a direct result of the working relationship and mutuality, established and honed over time. Clearly this optimal, stand-out success achieved by JTA demonstrates commitment on all levels. Further we salute TSA’s surface inspectors for their valuable engagement.”

JTA operates a city bus system, Skyway monorail system, St John River Ferry, and paratransit operations in the largest city in the continental U.S. by area. 

TSA has oversight of 6,800 public transit agencies in the country. Every year, the TSA assesses a select number of transit agencies nationwide for evaluation through its Baseline Assessment for Security Enhancement (BASE) program. The very highest scoring transit agencies are recognized with the prestigious Gold Standard Award. 

In the most recent round of BASE evaluations, TSA reviewed 108 mass transit agencies for their security posture. JTA distinguished itself among the nation’s transit agencies to earn this Gold Standard Award. 

Read more at TSA

Previous articleWashington Dulles CBP Officers Arrest Salvadoran Man Wanted on Sex Abuse Charges
Next articleTSA Begins Process to Federalize Security Operations at Wyoming’s Jackson Hole Airport
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals