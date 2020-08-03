Kenya to Develop Maritime Security Strategy

An ambitious roadmap to develop a National Maritime Security Strategy for Kenya has been agreed following an inaugural virtual meeting organized by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

When in place, the strategy is expected to bring significant opportunities for social-economic growth, by safeguarding and promoting the ‘blue economy’ and by providing a safe and secure operating environment for international maritime transportation.

The meeting was attended by 16 participants, representing maritime stakeholders from all relevant ministries and agencies of Kenya. They discussed the best way forward in developing the strategy and establishing a National Maritime Security Committee, with the technical assistance of IMO.

Participants agreed on the need for a holistic approach, noting that the response to national maritime security threats must be multi-faceted. The establishment of a national strategy is in line with Kenya’s obligations under article three of the Jeddah Amendment to the Djibouti Code of Conduct. It is also in line with Chapter XI-2 of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, the International Ship and Port Security Code (ISPS) and other IMO instruments.

The meeting was opened by Nancy Karigithu, Principal Secretary of the State Department for Shipping and Maritime Affairs, who highlighted the key opportunities that a National Maritime Security Strategy could provide for Kenya.

