Kristin Ruiz Named as Deputy Assistant Administrator, Deputy Chief Information Officer at TSA

Kristin Ruiz has been appointed Deputy Assistant Administrator, Deputy Chief Information Officer at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Ruiz was formerly Associate Chief Information Officer for Applications and Digital Solutions at TSA since March 2021. Prior to this she worked as an independent IT consultant as well as serving as a senior manager and a director at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She was also a lead associate at Booz Allen Hamilton between 2008 and 2012.

“I couldn’t be more excited to help [CIO] Yemi Oshinnaiye on TSA’s airport open architecture (OA) initiative,” Ruiz said in a LinkedIn post. “OA is a critical tool for airports and screening authorities seeking to enable the greatest flexibility in designing new security checkpoints. It prevents vendor lock-in, allows integration and interoperability with any security technology and creates an environment where innovation can come from the entire ecosystem.”

Ruiz also wrote how the international roll out of Computed Tomography (CT) scanners is providing an opportunity to reinvent how security is delivered. “These powerful scanners are data rich and enable software developers to build solutions to harness data and automate the screening of baggage,” Ruiz noted. “One of the key aspects of this algorithm software is making sure decisions on threats through CT scanning images are automated and allow security resources to focus on only those bags that pose the greatest risk.”