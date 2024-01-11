LaGuardia Airport made it into the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Top 10 List of most unusual items detected at airport security checkpoints in 2023. TSA released the list in a 2-minute online video it posted on the agency’s Twitter account.

What was the item from the airport that ranked as #2 on the Top 10 list? Read on . . .

A TSA checkpoint scanner alarmed on a woman’s groin, resulting in a pat down. It turned out that the woman had stashed pot in her adult diaper in an effort to conceal the marijuana from TSA and from her traveling companion—her mom! She told officials that she didn’t want her mother to find out that she was packing the pot. Oops, now everyone knows because we tweeted about it last year when it happened

and now it’s in our Top 10 list!

Individuals who show up at a checkpoint with marijuana or other drugs are referred to airport police. It’s up to the police as to how they decide the incident should be resolved. But you can bet that the mother won’t soon let her daughter off the hook!