The liquid rule for carry-on bags could be the next airport security measure to be overhauled.

Kristi Noem, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, hinted at a possible policy change on Wednesday at the Hill Nation Summit hosted by The Hill and NewsNation in Washington.

“But I will tell you — I mean the liquids — I’m questioning. So that may be the next big announcement is what size your liquids need to be,” Noem told NewsNation’s host Blake Burman.

Read the rest of the story at CNN.