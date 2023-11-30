35.7 F
Loaded Gun Confiscated at Pittsburgh International Airport Checkpoint

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
TSA officers detected this handgun from being carried onto a flight at Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday, July 10. (TSA photo)

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Transportation Security Administration officers at Pittsburgh International Airport confiscated a loaded gun from a passenger on Saturday.

The .380 caliber handgun was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber, according to a TSA press release.

“There is no excuse for bringing a gun to the checkpoint,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Responsible gun owners do not bring their guns to a checkpoint. This was irresponsible on the part of this traveler during one of the busiest holiday travel periods of the year. Incidents such as this are dangerous; they disrupt our security screening operations and cause delays for other law-abiding travelers who want to get on their flight to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday period. This man now faces a Federal civil penalty that could cost him thousands of dollars.”

Read the rest of the story at CBS News, here.

