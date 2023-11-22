Long Beach Airport’s Website Taken Down By Cyber Attack

Long Beach Airport (LGB), a major public airport located near Los Angeles, California, was the target of a cyberattack on November 14. The cyberattack affected the airport’s main website and caused the airport authority to take the website offline temporarily. Currently, the website redirects to the Long Beach city website, which has also added additional flight information to help passengers navigate their flights.

The cyberattack caused the website itself to go offline, also affecting some of the payment processing systems that were linked from the website. However, other main airport systems were unaffected by the breach. The systems that remain fully functional include the airport’s public WiFi, internet systems utilized by airlines, traffic control, the airport’s mobile application, and payment kiosks for parking on airport property. These systems all run on a separate server from the main city server, which the airport website is linked to.