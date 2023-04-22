Lubbock Residents Invited to Register for TSA PreCheck

Residents of Lubbock will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s popular TSA PreCheck program at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB) April 24 to May 5.

The airport is a convenient location to sign up for the popular program that enables enrolled travelers to experience an expedited security screening process. The “pop-up” office will be located in the Hertz Office rental car desk between entrances 3 and 4.

The application process allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll directly in TSA PreCheck – the expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes. More than 200 airports participate in TSA PreCheck nationwide and more than 70 airlines participate in the program.

To register for the upcoming TSA PreCheck enrollment event, visit TSA PreCheck® | Transportation Security Administration. You’ll see step-by-step instructions on how to pre-enroll.

Applicants must bring proof of identity and U.S. citizenship. This can either be through a current U.S. passport, or through a driver’s license and a copy of their birth certificate. The enrollment process must be completed in person at LBB in order for the proper paperwork and fingerprints to be collected. Those participating in the April 24 to May 5 event can find the enrollment location by the Hertz Office in the rental car desk between entrances 3 and 4. The application fee is $78 and can be paid during the enrollment appointment with either a credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check. Cash or personal checks are not accepted. The enrollment center will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) via U.S. mail within about two weeks that is valid for five years. The enrollee should enter the provided KTN in the “Known Traveler Number” field when booking airline reservations. The KTN also can be added when booking reservations online via a participating airline website, via phone call to the airline reservation center, or with the travel management company making reservations. Additionally, the KTN can be entered in participating airline frequent flyer profiles, where it will be stored for future reservations.

