Lyft Partners with Anti-Trafficking Organizations to Educate Drivers on Human Trafficking Prevention

Ahead of February’s big game and in alignment with Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Lyft is partnering with Businesses Ending Slavery and Trafficking (BEST) and the Dressember Foundation to provide education for drivers in South Florida around human trafficking prevention.

BEST will lead the sessions on January 9 & 13 (in English) and January 10 & 14 (in Spanish) at the Lyft Miami Driver Hub. The sessions will help Lyft drivers learn how to recognize the indicators of human trafficking, and what to do if they suspect that one of their riders may be a victim of human trafficking.

“We are excited to partner with Lyft in this new education initiative to help drivers learn how to identify human trafficking and equip them with resources should they suspect their passenger is a victim of human trafficking,” says Marissa Peden, Director of Strategic Partnerships at the Dressember Foundation.

Lyft is dedicated to building and maintaining safe communities. Last year, Lyft launched more than 15 new safety features — including in-app emergency assistance for all riders and drivers.

Florida ranks third in the United States in human trafficking cases reported, behind California and Texas, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. With Miami hosting February’s big game, the city is anticipating that over a million people will attend events.

“According to survivors of labor and sex trafficking that BEST has interviewed, people who experience human trafficking are frequently in driving services for transportation,” explains Mar Brettmann, PhD, CEO of Businesses Ending Slavery and Trafficking. “Their controllers may be transporting them to work in a forced labor situation or a victim may be traveling to meet a sex buyer. Lyft drivers have the opportunity to offer assistance to human trafficking victims who are traveling alone or to report suspicion of abuse to 911 or the human trafficking hotline.”

