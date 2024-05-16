Liberty Defense Holdings announced that its HEXWAVE screening product was purchased by a major international airport in New York.

The Vancouver-based tech company stated that the system will support the airport’s worker security screening program.

HEXWAVE utilizes millimetre-wave technology, advanced 3D imaging, and AI to detect concealed weapons, metallic and non-metallic, as well as prohibited items. This technology enables rapid and automated screening via a high-capacity, hands-free, walk-through portal. Along with aviation, HEXWAVE is currently in use at various high-security locations across sectors such as judicial buildings, national laboratories, correctional facilities and government installations.

