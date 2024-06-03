82.5 F
Man Apprehended Loaded Gun at Erie Airport Checkpoint

This handgun was intercepted at the TSA checkpoint inside a traveler’s carry-on bag on June 3. (TSA photo)

Early this morning, a man from Edinboro, Pennsylvania, was intercepted by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Erie International Airport Tom Ridge Field after a loaded firearm was discovered in his carry-on luggage. The incident occurred during routine screening when a .38 caliber handgun, loaded with seven bullets including one in the chamber, was detected inside the traveler’s backpack.

Upon the discovery, TSA officers immediately halted the screening process and notified the police. Law enforcement officials promptly responded to the checkpoint, taking possession of the firearm. It is important to note that the TSA does not have the authority to confiscate firearms; this responsibility lies with law enforcement.

This incident underscores the critical role TSA officers play in ensuring the safety and security of air travel by preventing dangerous items from being brought onto aircraft. TSA regulations are clear that firearms, ammunition, and other weapons are prohibited in carry-on luggage. Passengers are reminded that firearms can only be transported in checked baggage if they are properly declared, unloaded, and stored in a locked, hard-sided container.

The Edinboro man’s actions are under investigation, and he may face civil penalties from the TSA as well as potential criminal charges depending on the findings of the law enforcement investigation. TSA continues to stress the importance of travelers knowing and complying with all regulations regarding the transportation of firearms and other restricted items to avoid such serious violations.

This event serves as a reminder of the ongoing vigilance required to maintain security at our nation’s airports and the collaborative efforts between TSA and law enforcement to protect passengers and crew members from potential threats.

