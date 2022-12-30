37.3 F
Man Arrested After Firearm Found at Boston Logan International Airport

By Homeland Security Today
Boston Logan TSA officers detected this loaded Hi-Standard, Model B .22 caliber firearm along with seven rounds on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. (TSA Photo)

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented a Massachusetts resident from carrying loaded firearm onto an airplane on December 28 at Boston Logan International Airport.

During Wednesday evening security screening in Terminal A, TSA officers detected a firearm in a man’s carry-on bag. A Supervisory Transportation Security Officer approached the man and asked if the bag was his. The man denied being the owner of the bag. He then left the checkpoint and headed to his gate.

Massachusetts State Police responded and arrested the 36-year-old Hyde Park, MA resident at his gate.

“Once again our officers are on top of preventing loaded firearms from entering the secure area of the airport,” said Bob Allison, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Massachusetts. “Carelessly traveling with a loaded firearm is dangerous and a public safety concern, considering it could accidentally be discharged during a search.”

TSA officers have now detected 31 firearms at Boston Logan security checkpoints this year, eleven more than the previous record of 20 in 2018.

Read more at TSA

