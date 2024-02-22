45.8 F
Man Arrested After Joking About TSA Missing Bomb in Bag at Florida Airport

A man from Reno, Nevada was arrested at a Florida airport on Saturday after deputies said he joked that Transportation Security Administration agents missed a bomb in his bag.

Deputies said 27-year-old Mack Bjorn was on the jetway preparing to board a JetBlue flight from Fort Lauderdale to San Francisco when he made the joke.

When he was confronted by someone who overheard him and a flight attendant, he reaffirmed that TSA agents missed the bomb in his bag, an arrest report said.

TSA Discovers Two Firearms in Three Days at Security Checkpoint
Eyes on the Future, TSA Demonstrates Potential for Open Architecture
