Photo: Pixabay

Man Arrested for Suspected Funding of the Return of Foreign Terrorist Fighters

On June 9, Europol supported the Spanish National Police (Policía Nacional) in arresting a man in Madrid suspected of transferring money between several European and Arabian countries via the Hawala informal money transfer system with the aim of reintroducing foreign terrorist fighters in Europe.

The information gathered from previous successful operations led the Spanish officers to locate this individual and to identify him as being part of a transnational financial network with links in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. Despite his young age, the arrestee was experienced in transferring money from supporters of the so-called Islamic State to Syria – where the terrorist leaders are suspected of financially supporting the return to Europe of foreign terrorist fighters. At the same time, these foreign fighters are suspected of using social media networks to collect money to support the so-called Islamic State: once they found a possible investor, they would put that person in touch with the leaders in Syria.

A house search was carried out during the action day, alongside the seizure of a vehicle in which the officers found relevant material for the investigation. 

During the action day, an expert from Europol’s European Counter Terrorism Centre was deployed to Madrid to provide on-the-spot support and the analysis of the seized data. 

Read more at Europol

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Counterterrorism

Like HSToday?  Want to Keep the News, Commentary, and Practitioner Insights Coming? The COVID emergency has hit us hard and as a non-profit 501(c)(6) we are ineligible for any relief.

Please support us with a donation of $5 so we don't need to lay anyone off!

Thank you in advance for your consideration!

DONATE NOW

Never see this message again.

Go to Top
X
X